ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 118,413 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 244.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.3% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 396,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,105 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $496,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $58.13 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

