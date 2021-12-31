Arion (ARION) Price Up 88% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 88% against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $58,634.73 and $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.90 or 0.07837336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.64 or 0.99731213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,251,692 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

