ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.21 or 0.07842480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00073723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.84 or 0.99891201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007938 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

