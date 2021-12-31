Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Shares Down 13%

Shares of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO) fell 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24). 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 21,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

The firm has a market cap of £7.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.09.

About Argo Group (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

