Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Purchased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados comprises 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 157,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

