Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $769,494.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00042226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

