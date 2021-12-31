ARAW Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, ARAW has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $37,893.53 and approximately $111.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007067 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

