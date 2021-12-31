AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AR Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 1.7% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

