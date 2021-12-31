AR Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 135.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,469 shares of company stock worth $10,431,057. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

