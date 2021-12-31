AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in AptarGroup by 16.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $121.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

