Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 356,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 102,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,740,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $246,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $178.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.