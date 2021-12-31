Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $191,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $209,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

