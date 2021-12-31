Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

ATEX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. 54,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,946. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

