Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anterix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 89,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Anterix by 112.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anterix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Anterix by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.