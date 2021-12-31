Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.51

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 647.51 ($8.70) and traded as low as GBX 600.02 ($8.07). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 614 ($8.25), with a volume of 48,623 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £143.70 million and a PE ratio of 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 612.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 647.43.

About Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

