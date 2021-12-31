Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.51

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 647.51 ($8.70) and traded as low as GBX 600.02 ($8.07). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 614 ($8.25), with a volume of 48,623 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £143.70 million and a PE ratio of 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 612.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 647.43.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

