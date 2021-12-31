ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $127.53

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.53 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.59). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 109,902 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of £273.15 million and a P/E ratio of -15.06.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.