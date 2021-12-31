Andrew R. Heyer Sells 13,850 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $943,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LOVE opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.31. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 29.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lovesac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lovesac by 348.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

