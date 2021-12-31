Anchor (ANCT) Market Capitalization Tops $10.15 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $6,073.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00042226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007034 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

