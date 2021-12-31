AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $34.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

ANAB opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $971.31 million, a PE ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,855 over the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 640.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,529,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

