Analyzing Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Micron Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Micron Technology and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 5 24 1 2.81 OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Micron Technology currently has a consensus target price of $107.86, suggesting a potential upside of 14.88%. OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.69%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and OSI Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $27.71 billion 3.80 $5.86 billion $6.48 14.49 OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.46 $74.05 million $4.57 20.40

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 24.86% 19.01% 14.27% OSI Systems 7.15% 16.15% 7.35%

Summary

Micron Technology beats OSI Systems on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The MBU segment offers memory products sold into smartphone and other mobile-device markets. The SBU segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets, and other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms. The EBU segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph Leon Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman on October 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.