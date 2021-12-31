Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Target Price at $89.82

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.82.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,091,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 38,378 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.