Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Target Price at $16.70

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

SEGRO stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

