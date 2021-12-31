Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) PT at $91.50

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

