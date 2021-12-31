Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $136.15

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

