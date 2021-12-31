Analysts Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Price Target at $80.21

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.