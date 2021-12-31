Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Target Price at $115.11

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

