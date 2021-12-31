Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $260.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.50 million and the highest is $261.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $918.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $920.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 526,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,678. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

