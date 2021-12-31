Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $55.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.04 million to $56.05 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $211.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.32 million to $213.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $225.61 million, with estimates ranging from $218.08 million to $238.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after purchasing an additional 282,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

