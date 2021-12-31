Analysts Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report sales of $3.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.74 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.78. 10,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

