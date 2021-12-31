Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34).
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,052. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
