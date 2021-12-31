Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34).

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,052. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.