Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. 64,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 53,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,004,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,789,000 after buying an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

