Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 70,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,379. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

