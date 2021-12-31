Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.93 Million

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce sales of $29.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $81.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

FBIO remained flat at $$2.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,569. The firm has a market cap of $251.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.34. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.