Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report sales of $24.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the highest is $31.34 million. Codexis posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $104.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.58 and a beta of 1.60. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $2,535,700. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth $4,754,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.