Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWEN stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

