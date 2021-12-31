Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $7.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 18,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.