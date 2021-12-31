Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $6.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.98 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $226.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.55. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.