Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.60% of Ameriprise Financial worth $181,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $82,602,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $301.97 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.