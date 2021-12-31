Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $193,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

COLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -293.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

