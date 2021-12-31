American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 60.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $188.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day moving average is $173.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

