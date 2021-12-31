American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Trimmed by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,916 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $102,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,011,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in American Tower by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

AMT opened at $291.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.14. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

