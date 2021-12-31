American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $291.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.