American Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $16,276,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 304,684 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 251,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. Analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.