American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of American Finance Trust worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

