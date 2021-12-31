Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $84,407.94 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $201.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.75. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -242.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

