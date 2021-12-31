Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of WD-40 worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in WD-40 by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,299,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $244.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.09 and its 200 day moving average is $238.12. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.