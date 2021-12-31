Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,168 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,288. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.