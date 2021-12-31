Amalgamated Bank Sells 363 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American States Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

