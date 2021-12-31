Amalgamated Bank Sells 301 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Badger Meter by 46.1% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 294,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

