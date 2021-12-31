Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,545 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

